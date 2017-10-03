Driver, 30, Charged In Fatal Fridley Crash; Alcohol Appears To Be Factor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Andover man has been arrested after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fridley Monday evening.
According to police, Fridley police officers were dispatched Monday at 6:40 p.m. to the intersection of 42nd Avenue Northeast and East River Road Northeast on a personal injury involving two vehicles.
Police say the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of East River Road at the intersection.
When officers arrived, they found one of the drivers, a 60-year-old man from Minneapolis, suffering from critical injuries. Officers rendered aid, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Emmanuel Seekie, suffered minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. He is in custody at the Anoka County Jail.
Police say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.