Edina Teacher On Leave Amid Criminal Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – District officials said Tuesday an Edina High School social studies teacher is on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation.
District officials said they learned a search warrant had been issued for Joel Nasset, and an investigation is underway. The district is conducting its own investigation, in addition to the criminal investigation.
Officials said due to data privacy laws, they had no comment on the nature of the investigation. Nasset has not been arrested or charged in connection with the investigation.
Nasset will stay on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. He won’t be teaching any classes or attending school functions while on leave.
“We understand that any such news about a school district employee is unsettling. We take all allegations against our staff seriously and remain committed to providing safe, enriching learning environment for all students,” the district said in a statement.