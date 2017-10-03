Man Accused Of Fatal Fire Out Of Hospital, Now In Jail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire last week, causing her death, is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Vanessa Danielson, 36, died after being severely burned when police say her house was intentionally set on fire. They believe it was part of a domestic violence situation.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Wyndale Fayson is now in Hennepin County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

His first court appearance wasn’t scheduled until after he left the hospital, as he sustained serious burns in the incident.

Bail has been set at $1 million for the charge of second-degree murder, and $40,000 for domestic assault.

Court documents show Fayson was charged with felony domestic assault in July and given a no-contact order for Danielson.

Court records show Fayson violated that no contact order on Thursday.

Police were first called to the home on the 2900 block of Taylor Street around 2:45 a.m. Danielson said that Fayson came to her home and got angry, smashed her cell phone and threatened to kill her by setting the place on fire. He had left when police first arrived.

A neighbor said that he heard screaming at 3 a.m., “He’s going to kill me, he has a gun!” That neighbor called 911.

Ultimately, when police arrived once again that morning, the apartment was on fire, and Danielson was lying in the front yard, badly burned.

She told paramedics that she woke up on fire in bed, and told a neighbor that Fayson was responsible.

The criminal complaint says that a melted two-gallon gas can was found in the residence, and there was evidence of accelerant used on the bed.

Police said they found Fayson on his hands and knees a few blocks away, screaming in pain from severe burns. The complaint says he told police he should not have gone back to the house.