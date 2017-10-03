LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Trump Calls Gunman ‘Very Sick’ | How To React To Mass Shootings | Minn. Man Missing

Wis. Foxconn Plant Location To Be Announced

Filed Under: Foxconn, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The exact location of a potentially massive Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin is about to be unveiled.

Racine County leaders and representatives of Foxconn said Tuesday the site location will be unveiled at an event Wednesday morning in Sturtevant.

The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn, but the state’s economic development agency is still working on the final contract. Foxconn has narrowed its search for the display screen factory to Racine County, in between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Foxconn has said the company may invest $10 billion in the state on the factory campus that could employ up to 13,000 people. Critics have questioned whether Foxconn will invest that much in Wisconsin.

