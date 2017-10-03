LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: What We Know | 50+ Casualties  | MN Politicians Respond | BUZ’N Worker Recounts Shooting

Family Searching For MN Man Missing After Las Vegas Shooting

By Mary McGuire
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a Wisconsin native now living in Minnesota is desperate for answers after the horrific shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Richard Berger is the father of 44-year-old Steve Berger, a financial advisor now living in Shorewood, Minnesota. Richard Berger tells WCCO-TV his son traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday last week and last spoke with him on Saturday.

“He was placing a bet on the Wisconsin-Northwestern game,” said Richard Berger from his Wisconsin home.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, Richard Berger tells WCCO-TV he received a phone call from his son’s friend and former college roommate, telling him that Steve had been shot at the concert, but was lost in the commotion.

“He said that Steve was shot in the back or the front. He wasn’t sure and he fell down, his eyes were closed and he had to leave. They ushered everybody out and he doesn’t know what happened and we have been calling and calling every number on TV and everything else and no one has called back,” said Richard Berger.

“Just absolute terror, I just can’t figure … it would be like a stampede with the guns going off,” said Richard Berger.

Richard Berger and his wife, Mary, have been searching desperately for their son, calling every number possible to try and find out more information.

“We don’t know if he is injured or dead,” said Richard Berger.

Richard Berger tells us his son is a father of three and was born and raised in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

steveberger2 Family Searching For MN Man Missing After Las Vegas Shooting

Steve Berger (credit: EFS Advisors)

