Twin Cities Has Already Exceeded Avg. October Rainfall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The average amount of rainfall that the Twin Cities sees in October is 2.43 inches.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday — three days into the month — the National Weather Service says the Twin Cities has seen 2.53 inches.
It’s been an awfully wet start to the month, and coming off a relatively dry September.
“We ended the month almost 2 inches below average for a monthly total, only about an inch and three-quarters here in the Twin Cities,” WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said. “We’ve more than made up for it.”
Outside of the Twin Cities, the recent rains have brought 5.75 inches of rain to the St. Cloud area, 5 inches near Springfield, and 4.22 inches by Redwood Falls.
Rain should still figure into Tuesday’s forecast, but the system is weakening, and Brickman said we can expect to see some dry days mid-week before possibly more rain going into the weekend.