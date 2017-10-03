A List Of Every Twin Cities Restaurant Closure, Opening In 2017

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Trump Calls Gunman ‘Very Sick’ | How To React To Mass Shootings | Minn. Man Missing

By Jason DeRusha
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a roller-coaster year for Twin Cities foodies, with many restaurants opening and nearly as many closing.

Just this week, Lucia’s — an Uptown staple that’s been in business in the neighborhood since the mid-1980s — announced that it would be shutting its doors on Oct. 14.

WCCO’s Jason DeRusha has been keeping tabs on all the openings and closings from 2017. Here are his full lists as of today:

(Note: His list only covers restaurants in Minneapolis or St. Paul, not surrounding areas.)

CLOSINGS

  1. Victory 44
  2. Upton 43/Dirty Bird (Upton moving to North Loop)
  3. Haute Dish
  4. Brewer’s Table at Surly
  5. Strip Club Meat & Fish
  6. Bombay Bistro
  7. Birdie at Nighthawks
  8. Arnellia’s
  9. Prairie Dogs
  10. Hennepin Steam Room
  11. Dragon House
  12. Toast Wine Bar
  13. SW Craft
  14. Dulono’s
  15. Mona
  16. Tinto Cocina
  17. Marin (now Mercy)
  18. Marche (now Mercado)
  19. Sunrise Inn (becoming Doug Flicker’s Bull’s Horn Food)
  20. Grand Café (Now Jamie Malone & Erik Anderson’s Grand Café)
  21. Café Maude (becoming Kim Bartmann/Asher Miller’s Book Club)
  22. Ristorante Luci (now Bar Brigade)
  23. Devil’s Advocate (building sold, moved into Dan Kelly’s)
  24. Piccolo (now Tenant)
  25. Tanpopo (Kyatchi moving in)
  26. Bradstreet Crafthouse (building sold)
  27. Jerusalem’s (building to be demolished)
  28. Loring Pasta Bar (former managers turning it into “Loring Rx”)
  29. Trotter’s (now Tillie’s Farmhouse)
  30. Red’s Savoy (St. Paul)
  31. Butcher Block
  32. St. Clair Broiler
  33. The Craftsman (rebooting as The Beacon)
  34. Obento-Ya (becoming Ramen Kazaama)
  35. Third Bird (became Bearcat)
  36. Bearcat (became the Bird)
  37. Lucia’s
  38. Coup d’etat

OPENINGS

  1. 510 Lounge
  2. Bad Waitress (Northeast Minneapolis)
  3. Kado No Mise/Kaiseki Furukawa
  4. Crisp & Green (North Loop)
  5. Jun
  6. Bearcat (now closed)
  7. The Early Bird
  8. Can Can Wonderland
  9. Smith & Porter
  10. Cardigan Donuts
  11. Geno’s Sandwich Shop
  12. Mercado by Earl Giles
  13. The Cove (poke)
  14. The Lexington
  15. Rah’MN
  16. Brunson’s Pub
  17. J. Selby’s
  18. Bottle Rocket
  19. Randle’s
  20. Byte
  21. Mercy
  22. Bar Brigade
  23. Tenant
  24. Grand Café
  25. Gray Duck Tavern
  26. Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse
  27. Delicata Pizza
  28. StormKing Barbeque
  29. Rise Bagel
  30. The Original on 42nd
  31. The Lynhall
  32. Tavern 333
  33. Red’s Savoy NE
  34. Bushel & Peck
  35. Hop Cat MPLS
  36. Hennepin Steam Room
  37. Seventh Street Truck Park
  38. Bardo
  39. NOLO Kitchen and Bar
  40. Ramen Kazaama (St. Paul)
  41. Lucy’s Ethiopian Cuisine
  42. Hygge Café (St. Paul)
  43. Emperor of India (formerly Prairie Dogs)
  44. St. Paul Bagelry (Minneapolis)
  45. Tillie’s Farmhouse
