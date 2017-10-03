A List Of Every Twin Cities Restaurant Closure, Opening In 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a roller-coaster year for Twin Cities foodies, with many restaurants opening and nearly as many closing.
Just this week, Lucia’s — an Uptown staple that’s been in business in the neighborhood since the mid-1980s — announced that it would be shutting its doors on Oct. 14.
WCCO’s Jason DeRusha has been keeping tabs on all the openings and closings from 2017. Here are his full lists as of today:
(Note: His list only covers restaurants in Minneapolis or St. Paul, not surrounding areas.)
CLOSINGS
- Victory 44
- Upton 43/Dirty Bird (Upton moving to North Loop)
- Haute Dish
- Brewer’s Table at Surly
- Strip Club Meat & Fish
- Bombay Bistro
- Birdie at Nighthawks
- Arnellia’s
- Prairie Dogs
- Hennepin Steam Room
- Dragon House
- Toast Wine Bar
- SW Craft
- Dulono’s
- Mona
- Tinto Cocina
- Marin (now Mercy)
- Marche (now Mercado)
- Sunrise Inn (becoming Doug Flicker’s Bull’s Horn Food)
- Grand Café (Now Jamie Malone & Erik Anderson’s Grand Café)
- Café Maude (becoming Kim Bartmann/Asher Miller’s Book Club)
- Ristorante Luci (now Bar Brigade)
- Devil’s Advocate (building sold, moved into Dan Kelly’s)
- Piccolo (now Tenant)
- Tanpopo (Kyatchi moving in)
- Bradstreet Crafthouse (building sold)
- Jerusalem’s (building to be demolished)
- Loring Pasta Bar (former managers turning it into “Loring Rx”)
- Trotter’s (now Tillie’s Farmhouse)
- Red’s Savoy (St. Paul)
- Butcher Block
- St. Clair Broiler
- The Craftsman (rebooting as The Beacon)
- Obento-Ya (becoming Ramen Kazaama)
- Third Bird (became Bearcat)
- Bearcat (became the Bird)
- Lucia’s
- Coup d’etat
OPENINGS
- 510 Lounge
- Bad Waitress (Northeast Minneapolis)
- Kado No Mise/Kaiseki Furukawa
- Crisp & Green (North Loop)
- Jun
- Bearcat (now closed)
- The Early Bird
- Can Can Wonderland
- Smith & Porter
- Cardigan Donuts
- Geno’s Sandwich Shop
- Mercado by Earl Giles
- The Cove (poke)
- The Lexington
- Rah’MN
- Brunson’s Pub
- J. Selby’s
- Bottle Rocket
- Randle’s
- Byte
- Mercy
- Bar Brigade
- Tenant
- Grand Café
- Gray Duck Tavern
- Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse
- Delicata Pizza
- StormKing Barbeque
- Rise Bagel
- The Original on 42nd
- The Lynhall
- Tavern 333
- Red’s Savoy NE
- Bushel & Peck
- Hop Cat MPLS
- Hennepin Steam Room
- Seventh Street Truck Park
- Bardo
- NOLO Kitchen and Bar
- Ramen Kazaama (St. Paul)
- Lucy’s Ethiopian Cuisine
- Hygge Café (St. Paul)
- Emperor of India (formerly Prairie Dogs)
- St. Paul Bagelry (Minneapolis)
- Tillie’s Farmhouse