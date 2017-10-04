4 Things To Know: Gun Control, Game 5 For Lynx & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Wednesday, Oct. 4. They include President Trump’s intended trip to Las Vegas, and the CEO for Equifax appearing before a Senate committee.

Trump Heads To Las Vegas

President Donald Trump will travel to Las Vegas following the deadly mass shooting at a country music concert. He’s expected to meet with survivors, doctors who treated them and first responders. New photos of the crime scene show the gunman, Stephen Paddock, dead on the floor of the hotel suite where he staged the attack. His girlfriend is now back in the U.S. from the Philippines. Police say she is once again a person of interest.

Democrats Plan To Fight For Gun Control

House Democrats will meet at the Capitol to honor the victims of the Las Vegas attack and demand legislation to prevent gun violence. They want to expand background checks and appoint a bipartisan committee to study the issue. House Republican leaders said Tuesday a bill to ease regulations on gun silencers would be shelved indefinitely.

Equifax CEO Taken To Task

The former President and CEO of Equifax will testify in front of a Senate committee about the hack that put the data of more than 145 million Americans at risk. Richard Smith got a public scolding at a Congressional subcommittee hearing Tuesday. He says he takes full responsibility for the hack and both technological and human error were responsible.

Final Showdown For Lynx-Sparks

The Minnesota Lynx look for redemption tonight in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. Last year, the Sparks came to Target Center and beat the Lynx for the championship — by one point. Tonight’s winner will become the second franchise to win the title four times. Minnesota won the championship in 2011, 2013, and 2015. Tip-off is at Williams Arena at 7 p.m.