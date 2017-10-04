Americans Expected To Drop A Record $9.1 Billion This Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More Americans are expected to spend money on costumes and candy this Halloween, and experts say total holiday spending in the U.S. will likely top $9 billion.
The results of an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation (NRF) show that Americans are expected to spend a record $9.1 billion this October.
That estimate is up more than 8 percent over last year’s previous record of $8.4 billion.
The number of Americans expected to celebrate the spooky holiday is also up. The NRF estimates that 179 million Americans will get into the pumpkin-carving spirit.
Of those celebrating this October, the average consumer is planning to drop $86.13 on all things Halloween. That’s up $3 over last year’s average.
While almost all Americans planning to celebrate will buy candy and pumpkins, nearly 70 percent of revelers will get costumes.
According to the survey, American consumers are ready to drop a collective $3.4 billion on costumes.
Most kids are planning to dress as superheroes, while the top adult costume is more classic: a witch. Also, expect to see many dogs and cats dressed as pumpkins.