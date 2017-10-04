Autonomous Buses To Be Tested In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is one step closer to bringing driverless buses to the Twin Cities.
It will begin testing small, autonomous shuttles in winter conditions starting next month.
The shuttles carry six to 12 people along low-speed, pre-mapped routes.
They will be tested at MnDOT’s pavement test facility to see how they handle ice, snowy roads and cold temperatures.
3M is partnering with this project to help with sensor and roadway safety enhancements.
The driverless buses are already used in 14 countries.