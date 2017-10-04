Minnesota Man Arrested For 28th DWI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated — for the 28th time.
New York Mills Police arrested 64-year-old Danny Bettcher Thursday after he left VFW Post 3289.
Prosecutors say an off-duty Otter County Sheriff’s deputy was also at the VFW, and witnessed Bettcher drinking. He then called authorities.
Police pulled Bettcher over after they say he ignored a stop sign and drove 10 to 15 miles an hour on Highway 10 while swerving.
Bettcher told the officer he was “way over” the limit, and that he should take him to jail.