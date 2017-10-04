Pilot Killed After Plane Crashes In Eden Prairie Parking Lot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in a parking lot in the west Twin Cities metro Wednesday morning.
Eden Prairie police and fire responded to the crash at about 11:08 a.m. Police were notified of a pilot on an in-flight plane reporting a fire on board. Authorities say it was a small, single-engine aircraft and it crashed near Eden Prairie Road and Glory Lane. The location is near Resurrection Life Church.
A spokesperson with the city of Eden Prairie said the pilot was killed in the crash and was the lone occupant of the plane.
The Eden Prairie Police Department is being assisted at the scene by the Metropolitan Airports Commission, Federal Aviation Administration, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Crime Lab, National Transportation Safety board and Hennepin County Medical Examiner.