Pilot Killed After Plane Crashes In Eden Prairie Parking Lot

Filed Under: Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie Road, Glory Lane, Plane Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in a parking lot in the west Twin Cities metro Wednesday morning.

Eden Prairie police and fire responded to the crash at about 11:08 a.m. Police were notified of a pilot on an in-flight plane reporting a fire on board. Authorities say it was a small, single-engine aircraft and it crashed near Eden Prairie Road and Glory Lane. The location is near Resurrection Life Church.

eden prairie plane crash Pilot Killed After Plane Crashes In Eden Prairie Parking Lot

(credit: CBS)

A spokesperson with the city of Eden Prairie said the pilot was killed in the crash and was the lone occupant of the plane.

full spacer Pilot Killed After Plane Crashes In Eden Prairie Parking Lot

The Eden Prairie Police Department is being assisted at the scene by the Metropolitan Airports Commission, Federal Aviation Administration, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Crime Lab, National Transportation Safety board and Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch