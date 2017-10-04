Hayward Man Arrested For Possible 3rd DWI; Child In Vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hayward man, twice convicted of drunk driving, was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence with a minor in his vehicle.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says officers noticed William Dale Warner, 56, driving erratically on Glenwood Street near Dale Street just after 10 p.m.
Warner failed the field sobriety test and was taken into custody. The results of his blood-alcohol test are pending.
His child, who authorities only describe as being under the age of 16, was aided at the scene by Child Protective Services.