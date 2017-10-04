Lynx Plan Championship Parade Down University Avenue Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx are ready and eager to celebrate their fourth WNBA title in their hometown.
After winning a riveting Game 5 over the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday night, the team announced plans for a championship parade in Minneapolis Thursday. The team will roll down University Avenue at 6:30 p.m., starting at 12th Avenue Southeast and finishing in Williams Arena, where celebrations will continue.
The team says the parade and the following celebration at “The Barn” are free and open to the public. You can watch coverage of the parade live on WCCO-TV or on WCCO.com!