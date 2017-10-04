Lynx Plan Championship Parade Down University Avenue Thursday

Filed Under: Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx are ready and eager to celebrate their fourth WNBA title in their hometown.

After winning a riveting Game 5 over the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday night, the team announced plans for a championship parade in Minneapolis Thursday. The team will roll down University Avenue at 6:30 p.m., starting at 12th Avenue Southeast and finishing in Williams Arena, where celebrations will continue.

gettyimages 857676802 Lynx Plan Championship Parade Down University Avenue Thursday

(credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The team says the parade and the following celebration at “The Barn” are free and open to the public. You can watch coverage of the parade live on WCCO-TV or on WCCO.com!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch