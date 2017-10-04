Charges: Registered Sex Offender Rapes 2 Women Within Weeks Of Each Other

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of raping and robbing a woman in September – three weeks after he committed a similar act in the same general area, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.

Christopher Bogan faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and financial transaction fraud, both felonies, in connection to the September 10 incident.

Bogan is accused of assaulting a female adult victim near the Minneapolis Arts Institute in the overnight hours of September 10. He allegedly followed her, asked her for money and when she refused, he cornered her and assaulted her. He then raped her. After raping the victim, Bogan allegedly took her belongings and left her bleeding and injured.

Authorities say Bogan used the victim’s card at a Foot Locker in Minneapolis, purchased $225 worth of merchandise and signed up for a rewards program under his name. Surveillance video confirmed Bogan used the victim’s card, the complaint said.

The victim was shown a sequential photo display in the days following the assault and positively identified Bogan as her attacker.

In a post-Miranda interview with authorities, Bogan admitted to using the victim’s credit card, and without being accused yet of sexual assault, Bogan said the victim might tell police he “did something bad to her.” He went on to say that they had consensual sex, according to the complaint.

Bogan was arrested on September 15 on separate charges of criminal sexual conduct. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the same general area on August 15.

Bogan is a Level 3 Sex Offender and is subject to a lifetime registration requirement.

If convicted, Bogan faces up to 30 years on the criminal sexual conduct charge and up to 5 years on the financial transaction card fraud charge.