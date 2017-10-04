Longtime ‘Prairie Home Companion’ Trucker Russ Ringsak Dies

Filed Under: A Praire Home Companion, Garrison Keillor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Russ Ringsak, a former architect who became the longtime truck driver for Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion” public radio variety show, has died. He was 81.

Ringsak died Tuesday at his home in Stillwater, Minnesota, his wife, Denise Ringsak, told Keillor’s Prairie Home Productions.

a prairie home companion Longtime Prairie Home Companion Trucker Russ Ringsak Dies

Garrison Keillor’s final performance of “A Prairie Home Companion” at the Fitzgerald Theater in Oct. of 2016 (credit: CBS)

Ringsak met Keillor in 1971, when he joined a softball team sponsored by Keillor’s old morning radio show. He became the full-time “Prairie Home” truck driver in 1991, hauling the show’s equipment. He also contributed “Letters From the Truck Driver” to the show and occasionally played onstage.

Ringsak retired after performing “Six Days on the Road” at a “Prairie Home” show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in May 2016. Keillor retired as the show’s host later that year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch