Seward Named Among Greatest Neighborhoods In U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolitans looking for the greatest neighborhoods in the country don’t have to travel too far.
The American Planning Association just announced the finalists for their “Great Places in America” list, which covers neighborhoods, public spaces and streets of excellence.
Among the five neighborhoods currently cited by the APA is Minneapolis’ Seward neighborhood. The organization highlighted “a wide variety of initiatives” that worked to improve quality of life in the neighborhood.
“Residents are encouraged to participate in the Seward Neighborhood Group, planning-focused Seward Redesign nonprofit, and the business-focused Seward Civic and Commerce Association — organizations that have been instrumental in ensuring that the neighborhood is hospitable to new local businesses, promoting a vibrant commercial corridor along Franklin Avenue, and guaranteeing a variety of retail and dining opportunities,” the APA’s entry said.
This is the 10th anniversary of the APA’s “Great Places in America” program.
Seward will officially receive its award at the Seward Neighborhood Group Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8 during the Taste of Seward.
“Seward is showing us what One Minneapolis can look like. I am thrilled that Seward is gaining this much-deserved recognition, and know that it can inspire neighborhoods around the country to do the same,” Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said.
The other four neighborhoods honored were Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine, Missoula, Montana’s Heart of Missoula, The Pearl in San Antonio, and Greenwood, South Carolina’s Uptown.
