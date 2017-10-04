Man Dies At Hospital Days After North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man has succumbed to his wounds from a Friday night shooting in north Minneapolis.

Police say it happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. A 911 caller said a man was in a pool of his own blood near a car. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

penn ave n shooting Man Dies At Hospital Days After North Minneapolis Shooting

(Credit: CBS)

Paramedics brought the man to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. Police say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner told them Wednesday that the man died.

The medical examiner will release the victim’s identity and cause of death after an autopsy. Police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

