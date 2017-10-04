New Foods Revealed At Xcel’s ‘Taste Of The Wild’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy Center unveiled a preview of its comestible options for the new Minnesota Wild season Wednesday morning, some of them brand new.

The “Taste of the Wild” featured concessions available at all levels of access — general concessions, club level and suite level.

Among the general options: a “bucket o’ balls” (meatballs in marinara), the elote dog (a chorizo with grilled corn and queso fresco), and Hockey Mom Brownies, with such flavors as Minneapplecrisp, Puppy Chow and Pumpkin Chai Cream Cheese.

The club level concessions include watermelon caprese salad, wild mushroom ravioli, and creamy spaghetti carbonara.

And at the suite level, there is lobster mac and cheese, char-grilled kielbasa with Brussel’s sprouts confit, and an heirloom tomato salad with balsamic and goat cheese.

There are plenty of other dining options this year at the X, so stay tuned!

(credit: Xcel Energy Center)

