Charges: Driver Fled To Vegas After Rollover That Killed Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Burnsville man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide for a crash that killed a Shakopee teen last month.
Scott County prosecutors say Khalil Watson was the driver in the rollover crash that injured three and killed 16-year-old Ja’Mason Moffett on Sept 14.
Prosecutors say Watson urged his underage girlfriend to lie for him and say she was the driver, but she later admitted Watson was behind the wheel.
The criminal complaint says Watson then bought a one-way ticket to Las Vegas where U.S. Marshals eventually found and arrested him.
Watson will be extradited to Minnesota where he could face more than 10 years in prison if convicted.
Court documents show alcohol, Xanax and speeding could have all been factors in the single-car rollover crash.
Another teen remains in critical condition in the hospital from the crash.
Moffett’s mother declined to comment Thursday on the ongoing investigation.