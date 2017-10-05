Cam Newton Accused Of Sexism For Comments To Female Reporter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is being criticized for comments he made to a woman reporter during the quarterback’s weekly press conference.
Reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton: “Devin Funchess has really seemed to embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards, does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck-sticking people out there?”
Newton’s response: “It’s funny to hear a female talking about routes, it’s funny.”
After the incident, she tweeted a response.
Rodrigue says that she tried to clear things up with Newton later, but that things only got worse from there.
The NFL denounced Newton’s actions Wednesday night in a statement to Pro Football Talk: “The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”
One Comment
Interesting, you people voted for a man who said grab them by the private parts, but cam newton say one little thing and you people have a hissy fit and have a cow