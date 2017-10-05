Cam Newton Accused Of Sexism For Comments To Female Reporter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is being criticized for comments he made to a woman reporter during the quarterback’s weekly press conference.

Reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton: “Devin Funchess has really seemed to embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards, does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck-sticking people out there?”

Newton’s response: “It’s funny to hear a female talking about routes, it’s funny.”

After the incident, she tweeted a response.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Rodrigue says that she tried to clear things up with Newton later, but that things only got worse from there.

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

The NFL denounced Newton’s actions Wednesday night in a statement to Pro Football Talk: “The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”