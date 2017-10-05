Coon Rapids PD: 2 Found Dead In Buffalo Wild Wings Parking Lot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An autopsy is needed to determine the cause of death of two young people found in a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot late Thursday afternoon in Coon Rapids.
Police were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. on a report of two people passed out inside of a vehicle.
Officers determined that the two — a 22-year-old man from Ham Lake and a 20-year-old woman from Andover — were deceased.
There were no apparent signs of trauma on either victim.
The offices of the Anoka County Sheriff and the Midwest Medical Examiner are assisting in the investigation.