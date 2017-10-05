Investigators Execute Search Warrant At Faribault Child Care Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several agencies executed a search warrant on a Faribault child care center Thursday in connection to a fraud investigation.
Faribault police say Hyatt Daycare and Learning Center is under investigation for possible fraudulent billing practices.
Police — along with members of the Rice County Sheriff’s office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Department of Human Services — removed computers and records from the center. No child was present at the time of their visit.
“It is unfortunate the alleged over-billing fraud committed by this business has resulted in worry and a burden for the families needing daycare for their children,” said Police Chief Andy Bohlen. “However, abuses and fraud involving limited public funds also create a burden on an already taxed social services system and cannot be ignored.”
Police say there have been no allegations of child abuse in this case, and no employee has been arrested.
Hyatt has had a child care license since 2012.