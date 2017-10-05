Lynx Fans Give Twitter Reaction To WNBA Title

Filed Under: Lindsay Whalen, Minnesota Lynx, Seimone Augustus, WNBA Championship

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The two best teams in the WNBA went at it Wednesday night with everything on the line in Game 5 of the league finals.

The L.A. Sparks cut a double-digit deficit to just three points in the final minute, but the Minnesota Lynx pulled away for an 85-76 victory. The Lynx claimed their fourth WNBA title in seven years.

They celebrated with champagne in their locker room after the win, and they’ll celebrate more Thursday night with a parade on the University of Minnesota campus. That will be followed by a ceremony at Williams Arena.

Nationally, Wednesday night’s game on ESPN was the highest-rated finals game since 2003. The game generated a 7.9 rating in the Minneapolis market.

Fans and players alike went to Twitter after the game to express their excitement over the team’s fourth title.

