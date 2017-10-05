Lynx Fans Give Twitter Reaction To WNBA Title

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The two best teams in the WNBA went at it Wednesday night with everything on the line in Game 5 of the league finals.
The L.A. Sparks cut a double-digit deficit to just three points in the final minute, but the Minnesota Lynx pulled away for an 85-76 victory. The Lynx claimed their fourth WNBA title in seven years.
They celebrated with champagne in their locker room after the win, and they’ll celebrate more Thursday night with a parade on the University of Minnesota campus. That will be followed by a ceremony at Williams Arena.
Nationally, Wednesday night’s game on ESPN was the highest-rated finals game since 2003. The game generated a 7.9 rating in the Minneapolis market.
Fans and players alike went to Twitter after the game to express their excitement over the team’s fourth title.
🏆🏆🏆🏆
— Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) October 5, 2017
SO PROUD OF THIS TEAM! Never had any doubt!! #OddYear and a little Barn Magic. Magical it was. Thank you @minnesotalynx #LosLynx 4 life ♡♡♡ https://t.co/lNfcvCzkkN
— ♎ (@jess106_mpls) October 5, 2017
Hats off to the Taylor’s who stepped up and spent a lot of money to keep the #LosLynx in town for the playoffs.. nothing but respect!
— Ben W (@mntwins020733) October 5, 2017
Women don’t need ski goggles to celebrate championships. Embrace that champagne burn! #LosLynx https://t.co/A4poR0ooPO
— Kathy Derong (@kderong) October 5, 2017
1.. 2.. 3.. 4.. 🏆! #LosLynx https://t.co/3Vu40lFBCU
— Seimone Augustus (@seimoneaugustus) October 5, 2017
Worth watching over & over again. #LosLynx #WNBA #champions https://t.co/XaYwbQn3Fr
— Jillia Pessenda (@JilliaPessenda) October 5, 2017
Congrats to the @minnesotalynx on winning their 4th #WNBA championship last night! What a stellar squad 🏆🏆🏆🏆 #LosLynx #Roar4More https://t.co/eWJR5vnXIK
— Rep. Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) October 5, 2017
I’m so happy for my sister, a huge @minnesotalynx fan, for getting to celebrate this @WNBA Championship live! #WNBAChampions #WNBA #LosLynx pic.twitter.com/2rOxWtA0e8
— Kelly (@K2Runs) October 5, 2017
Minnesota sports fans finally have something to smile about 🤗🏆🏀 @minnesotalynx are @WNBA CHAMPS for the 4th time in 7 years! @WCCO #loslynx pic.twitter.com/cvymsinSNU
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) October 5, 2017