Lynx Fans Give Twitter Reaction To WNBA Title

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The two best teams in the WNBA went at it Wednesday night with everything on the line in Game 5 of the league finals.

The L.A. Sparks cut a double-digit deficit to just three points in the final minute, but the Minnesota Lynx pulled away for an 85-76 victory. The Lynx claimed their fourth WNBA title in seven years.

They celebrated with champagne in their locker room after the win, and they’ll celebrate more Thursday night with a parade on the University of Minnesota campus. That will be followed by a ceremony at Williams Arena.

Nationally, Wednesday night’s game on ESPN was the highest-rated finals game since 2003. The game generated a 7.9 rating in the Minneapolis market.

Fans and players alike went to Twitter after the game to express their excitement over the team’s fourth title.

🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) October 5, 2017

SO PROUD OF THIS TEAM! Never had any doubt!! #OddYear and a little Barn Magic. Magical it was. Thank you @minnesotalynx #LosLynx 4 life ♡♡♡ https://t.co/lNfcvCzkkN — ♎ (@jess106_mpls) October 5, 2017

Hats off to the Taylor’s who stepped up and spent a lot of money to keep the #LosLynx in town for the playoffs.. nothing but respect! — Ben W (@mntwins020733) October 5, 2017

Women don’t need ski goggles to celebrate championships. Embrace that champagne burn! #LosLynx https://t.co/A4poR0ooPO — Kathy Derong (@kderong) October 5, 2017