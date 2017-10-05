Vikings Sign RB Stevan Ridley, Place Dalvin Cook On IR

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have brought in another running back to hopefully fill the void of injured Dalvin Cook.

No, it’s not Adrian Peterson. The Vikings announced Thursday they’ve signed free agent Stevan Ridley and placed Cook on injured reserve. Cook is out for the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in last Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Ridley has six years of NFL experience and has started 26 games. He’s averaging 4.2 yards per carry for his career with 22 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 1,200 yards with 12 touchdowns back in 2012.

He had brief stints with the Jets and Falcons the last two seasons before being cut by the Denver Broncos this year at the end of training camp.

