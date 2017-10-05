Burnsville Man Arrested In Scott County Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young man from Burnsville has been arrested in Las Vegas, three weeks after a crash that killed a teenager in Minnesota.
Scott County authorities say U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Khalil Watson on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The rollover crash happened back on Sept. 14 on the 13800 block of Zumbro Avenue in Jackson Township.
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Zumbro when it left the roadway, hit a field approach driveway and began to overturn.
Ja’Mason Moffett, 16, was killed in the crash. He was one of five people in the vehicle.
Authorities say another teen had initially said she was driving, before changing her story. Watson is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota. Prosecutors say the matter is still under investigation, and a decision regarding charges is expected sometime on Thursday.