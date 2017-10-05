Burnsville Man Arrested In Scott County Fatal Crash

Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Ja'Mason Moffett, Khalil Watson, Scott County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young man from Burnsville has been arrested in Las Vegas, three weeks after a crash that killed a teenager in Minnesota.

Scott County authorities say U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Khalil Watson on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The rollover crash happened back on Sept. 14 on the 13800 block of Zumbro Avenue in Jackson Township.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Zumbro when it left the roadway, hit a field approach driveway and began to overturn.

Ja’Mason Moffett, 16, was killed in the crash. He was one of five people in the vehicle.

Authorities say another teen had initially said she was driving, before changing her story. Watson is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota. Prosecutors say the matter is still under investigation, and a decision regarding charges is expected sometime on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch