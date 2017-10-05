WCCO Partners With Hope Chest For Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and WCCO is proud to partner with Hope Chest for Breast Cancer to support local individuals facing cancer.
The Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation provides quick access to help for the most urgent daily living needs of local breast cancer patients. Their programs offer emergency assistance funds to help with non-medical costs such as rent, utilities, child care, and transportation. They also provide nutritious meals for patients, families and caregivers facing breast cancer.
On Wednesday, Oct. 11, join WCCO as we host a phone bank benefiting Hope Chest for Breast Cancer. Volunteers will be taking your calls during WCCO’s Mid-Morning, noon, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.
Call 1-800-542-9226 to donate over the phone or donate online now by CLICKING HERE.
Looking for other ways to support Hope Chest? Visit one of their two resale shops featuring donated, high-end women’s clothing and accessories, as well as upscale furnishings and home decor. A percentage of revenue funds the Emergency Assistance Grants that support local breast cancer patients and their families.
To learn more about Hope Chest and their resale shops, click HERE.