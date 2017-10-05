Working For The Weekend: Oktoberfest, Chairlift Rides & Fall Flowers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that day of the week when many of you might be Workin’ for the Weekend. It’s OK, no reason to feel guilty about it. We have activities to starting thinking about — one involves a unique way to see the fall foliage and another gives reason to pull out the leiderhosen.

Oktoberfest Twin Cities

This weekend you can celebrate the world’s oldest autumn festival in the heart of the Twin Cities. Oktoberfest takes place at the State Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. Enjoy beer, wine, German music, German Food, and lots of fun. Tickets are on sale online and at the door.

Fall Flower Show

Many Minnesota gardens may be winding down for the season, but the Sunken Garden at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory will be in full bloom. The Fall Flower Show features a variety of chrysanthemums, including black chrysanthemums for the first time in many years. The colors for the show will be black and orange in October and black and pink in November.

Nordeast Big River Brew Fest

It’s not every Saturday that you can sip your way through 200 micro and craft beer samples. This Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., East Side Neighborhood Services will host the Nordeast Big River Brew Fest. All proceeds benefit East Side’s nutritional development programs in the community.

Fall Chairlift Rides

Finally, enjoy the picturesque view from one of Hennepin County’s highest points. Hyland Hills is hosting Fall chairlift rides this Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the fall colors, live folk music and a campfire. Tickets are $5 if you register in advance.