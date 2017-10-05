Brooklyn Center Man Charged In Deadly Wrong-Way Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver accused of hitting and killing two people when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis will be in court Friday.

Prosecutors are charging 26-year-old Quoc Thanh Tran with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Quoc Thanh Tran (credit: Hennepin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Court documents say officers smelled alcohol on Tran when they got to the scene of the crash.

Traffic cameras show Tran’s car going the wrong way in the eastbound lane of I-94 just after 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Diana Martinez and Chris Bunay (credit: Cristo Rey Jesuit School)

Diana Martinez, 18, and Christopher Bunay, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two were friends from high school.

Martinez had just started classes at the University of Minnesota.

