Brace Yourselves: 35W Closing Again This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If we made it through last week, we should be able to survive another weekend of 35W being shut down.
Beginning at 10 Friday night until 5 Monday morning, Interstate 35W will be closed from Crosstown Highway 62 to Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
It’s part of a four year project to overhaul that stretch of highway. In all, it’s expected to cost about $240 million. MnDOT is urging all drivers to use alternate routes and plan ahead. You can get the most current information by calling 511.