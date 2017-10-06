Wis. Deputy Hurt After Man Drives Through 2 Stop Signs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy was injured after a man drove through two stops signs, causing a three-car crash.
The Barron County Sheriff’s office says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 8 at 20th Street near Cameron.
Ricky Howard, 58, drove through a stop sign on the highway and then one right after at the median.
Howard crashed into a squad car driven by Deputy Dave Kuffel, and then spun from the impact and slammed into a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.
Kuffel, from Rice Lake, was taken to Lakeview Medical Center.
Howard, from Chetek, had to be extricated from his car, and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland.
Both of their conditions have not been released. The two people inside the stopped car were not injured.
Cameron police are investigating.