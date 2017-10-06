Bradford Back At Practice, But Status For Bears Game Unclear

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sam Bradford is back at practice this week, but his status for the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Chicago Bears is still in doubt.

Bradford returned to the practice field Thursday. After lighting up the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the quarterback has missed the last three games with an injured knee.

Friday, Bradford provided an update on his injury.

“Better. Definitely feeling better,” he said.

With a division game on the road on Monday night, the Vikings would get a big boost from having their starting quarterback back on the field. Bradford would not say whether he will start against the Bears.

“Right now, considering what I did yesterday and the way it feels, I feel good,” Bradford said.

Bradford expected to practice Friday and Saturday as well. Coach Mike Zimmer was typically curt about his quarterback’s status.

“When he’s ready to play, he’ll play,” Zimmer said.

With a quarter of the season finished and a tilt with the Green Bay Packers on the horizon, the Vikings need Bradford on the field as soon as possible. But even if he does play Monday, Bradford expects to be playing through some pain.

“At this point you’re going to have to play through some discomfort,” he said. “I would like it to be 100 percent but I don’t even know if that’s possible until the bye week or the end of the year.”

“That’s pretty much what it is, but I’m hoping it’s not throughout the season,” Zimmer said.

After a pedestrian performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first start, backup quarterback Case Keenum has kept the team competitive the past two weeks. As Bradford’s replacement, he’s competed 61 percent of his passes for 755 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The always opaque Vikings probably will not name a starting quarterback until Monday, but Bradford seems hopeful his return will come soon.

“I feel good,” he said. “I think, again, being able to go out there yesterday and practice was obviously a step in the right direction.”