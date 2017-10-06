Construction Worker, 21, Dies In Fall From Elevator Platform

TENNEY, Minn. (AP) — A construction worker has died in a fall at a co-op elevator in western Minnesota.

Authorities say the 21-year-old man fell about 150 feet from a platform at the Wheaton Dumont co-op elevator in the Wilkin County community of Tenney Thursday afternoon.

The victim was working with two other men and they were adjusting another platform when the accident occurred.

KVRR -TV says the man who died worked for Gateway Building Systems of Fergus Falls.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

