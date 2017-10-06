Domestic Situation Involving Kids Led To Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul.

No officers were injured in the incident, which happened on the 400 block of Earl Street Thursday night.

Police described this as a very dangerous situation involving young children. Around 6 p.m. they were called to a home in the Dayton Bluff neighborhood for a domestic violence incident.

A woman called 911 after she says a man inside the house shot at her twice.

Responding officers found that woman a block away from the home, without any injuries. She told police that children were still inside the house. By the time officers went in, the suspect was gone.

Police made sure the kids were safe. As many as five young children were present when the initial shots were fired before help arrived.

Officer then searched for the suspect and found him not far from the home.

At some point during that encounter, shots were fired.

Police are giving limited information now that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is overseeing the investigation.

A number of officers were involved in this shooting but police have yet to give an exact number.

Officers were wearing body cameras which were activated at the time of the shooting. Paid administrative leave is standard procedure following an officer involved shooting.