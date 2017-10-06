How Did The Vikings Get Their Colors?

By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Adam from Morris wants to know: How did the Vikings get their colors?

According to Vikings’ historian Fred Zamberletti, the first general manager of the team, Bert Rose, chose the colors purple and gold. He found the inspiration from his own alma mater – the University of Washington, which had adopted the same colors back in 1892.

Given the Vikings were an expansion team, they needed an identity, according to the NFL. Purple was a bold color and gold was a nod to the area’s Scandinavian heritage.

