Hopkins Police Search For Missing Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the metro are searching for a woman who went missing Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 22-year-old Amanda Jean Olson left her home in Hastings around 2 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since.

(credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

Olson is a vulnerable adult with cognitive and developmental delays, the BCA said, and while she has been away from home for periods of time before, authorities are concerned because she has not communicated with family members or friends.

Her cellphone seems to be turned off and she is without her medication, according to the BCA.

Olson is 5-feet-3-inches tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Olson’s disappearance is asked to contact the Hastings Police Department at 651-322-8657.

The BCA said Olson frequents the north metro and south Minneapolis.

  1. Angie May Offerdahl says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Hopkins or Hastings? Headline and story don’t match.

