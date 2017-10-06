Man Stabbed To Death Near Light-Rail Stop Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who was stabbed to death near a light rail station earlier this week in South Minneapolis has been identified.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Daquan Lee Thompson Sr. died as a result of a stab wound to the chest. He was 26 years old.
The stabbing happened on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, near the Lake Street Light Rail Station, after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Thompson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say several people called 911 to report the stabbing.
Police arrested 43-year-old Frank Runningshield Jr. on probable cause of murder. He’s being held at the Hennepin County Jail.