St. Paul Police Search For Lowertown Rape Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a woman in the Lowertown neighborhood.
The brutal attack happened in the area of 4th and Commercial streets either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
The victim, who is in her 30s, was punched several times in the head during the attack. Police say her memory has been effected as a result.
She told police the suspect started walking and talking with her, and asked if she would go with him to a nearby store.
The victim soon realized they were walking further away from the store. The man then began punching her in the face before raping her.
Police are unsure if the man is a suspect in other sexual assaults.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5685, or 911.