Mpls. Offices To Close For Indigenous Peoples Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.
The holiday was created in the early 90s to counter Columbus Day, which many Native Americans believe honors the onset of genocide and cultural eradication at the hands of European colonizers and settlers.
Minneapolis began recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day in 2014, and St. Paul followed suit in 2015.
Officials say the city’s assistance hotline, Minneapolis 311, will also be unavailable Monday, and city-controlled parking meters will not be enforced.
Garbage and recycling pickup services will still be in effect as scheduled.
Regular business hours will go back into effect Tuesday, Oct. 10.