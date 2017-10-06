1 Year Since Paisley Park Became A Museum

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Friday marks one year since Paisley Park opened as a museum.
Prince’s former home and recording studio is hosting a first anniversary celebration.
Visitors will see all new artifacts and installations representing iconic periods in the late singer’s career.
There is also a special Paisley Park After Dark dance party Friday night.
Prince died last year from an accidental drug overdose.
Tickets to visit Paisley Park in Chanhassen are only available online and you have to buy them in advance for specific times.