Sam Smith Coming To Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U.K. crooner Sam Smith is bringing his international tour to St. Paul.

Smith will play the Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 18 of next year.

The tour announcement comes as Smith is set to release his second album, “The Thrill Of It All,” on Nov. 3.

Smith’s tour kicks off June 18 in Toronto and concludes in Calgary on Sept. 13.

Pre-sale starts Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. on Smith’s website. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Xcel Energy Center box office, by calling 800-745-3000 or online.

