Vandals Again Target ‘U’ Republican Bridge Paintings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An annual tradition at the University of Minnesota has again led to a controversy involving free speech and vandalism.

Student groups are allowed to paint panels on the Washington Avenue Bridge for two days each October to advertise their organizations during the “Paint the Bridge” event.

But panels made Friday by the U of M College Republicans and the University’s chapter of Turning Point USA were vandalized soon after they were completed.

The College Republicans’ panel reads, ‘Still not tired of winning,” and “Least Popular Minority on Campus.” It also features a drawing of a train that reads “Trump-Pence 2020.”

Vandals wrote on the panel “You’re Not a Minority,” and “You’re the Oppressors.”

Turning Point USA’s panel reads, “Free Markets, Free People, Free Speech,” and “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings.” It also features a drawing of the American flag with the words “We Stand” underneath.

Vandals wrote, “Fight Fascism,” “Punch Nazis,” and “End White Supremacy” in the white lines of the flag drawing. Under “We Stand,” they added “With Immigrants We Do!”

Turning Point is a nonprofit whose self-described mission is “to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.”

This is the second year in a row that the College Republicans panel has been targeted by vandals. Last year’s panel read “Build The Wall,” and was later covered with the words, “Stop White Supremacy.”