Sheriff: 2 Injured, 1 Critical In Head-On ATV Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men were injured Saturday in a head-on ATV crash in central Minnesota.

Two men, 22-year-old Tyler Revermann and 19-year-old Anthony Revermann, were driving toward each other on a trail across from their home in Spring Hill Township, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

As they rounded a curve, the ATVs collided head-on. Both men were thrown from their vehicles.

Anthony Revermann is in stable condition at Melrose Hospital. Tyler Revermann was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Neither man was wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

