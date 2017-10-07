Michael Floyd Set To Make Vikings Debut Vs. Bears

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Michael Floyd’s four game suspension is over. Now it’s time to play for his hometown team.

We first found out about Michael Floyd at Cretin-Derham Hall High School. He was recruited from across the country, settling on Notre Dame.

From there he was taken in the first round by Arizona and stayed there until a DWI led to his departure but added a Super Bowl ring in New England.

His homecoming came when the Patriots did not re-sign him. Now he’s going to finally get a chance to play in a regular season game.

“I’m really excited. Obviously sitting out for a month, first four games, has been tough. Obviously you want to be out there and contribute with your team,” Floyd said. “But I’ve been doing well.”

What he brings to the table is a receiver who is built for the tough yards.

“Physicality. Big guy, red zone threat. Pretty fast to be his size,” cornerback Xavier Rhodes said.

What he brings is a complement to what they have in place.

“I think he’s just another added weapon. Another guy that can make plays,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “He’s a good locker room guy. We love having him around and it’ll be good to have him back.”

What he wants to be is what he has has been — ready to make plays, not waiting to make them.

“I’m just going to be aggressive,” Floyd said. “I’m an aggressive player and I’m going to go out there and make plays. That’s just what I do, that’s in me and that’s never going to stop.”