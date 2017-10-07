Mike’s Mix: Diamonte Pepino Margarita From Barrio

By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he tries a margarita from the Twin Cities’ preeminent tequila bar.

Diamonte Pepino Margarita

  • 1 ½ oz Maestro Dobel Diamonte Tequila
  • ¾ oz Cointreau
  • 1 ½ oz Barrio Margarita Mix*
  • 2 Slices Jalapeno Pepper
  • 1 Slice Cucumber

* Barrio Margarita Mix is a mix of citrus and sweetener.

(credit: CBS)

Instructions:

Briefly muddle vegetables in the bottom of a mixing glass (leaving jalapeno seeds in).  Add liquid ingredients, and shake over ice.  Pour everything (ice and all; called a ‘dirty pour’) into a lowball glass rimmed with salt.  Garnish with an additional cucumber slice.

(credit: CBS)

Barrio is a Latin-themed restaurant and bar, with the largest selection of Tequila in the Twin Cities, and a patio on the new Nicollet Mall.  On October 4th and 10th, 2017 Barrio is one of several locations hosting “2 | 4 Tuesday” pop-up events on Nicollet Mall between 8th and 10th streets.  Barrio’s signature margarita will cost only $4 between 4 and 6pm those evenings.

