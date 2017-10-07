1 Dead, 1 Critical After Minneapolis Apartment Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and a person is in critical condition after they jumped out of their third-floor window to escape an apartment fire Friday night in Minneapolis.

The fire started just before 11 p.m. on the 1500 block of Park Avenue South.

Crews reported seeing heavy fire coming from the interior front stairwell on the first floor on the three-story building.

Many people had to be rescued by ladder from windows and the fire escape.

Two people jumped from the third floor before fire crews arrived. They were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where one of them dead early Saturday morning. The other victim is still hospitalized and is in critical condition.

“I think a lot of them were trapped by the fire in the hallway,” Capt. Joe Lompart. “The bulk of the fire was in the front stairwell, and then extended down the hallways on either, on all the floors and so they were trapped in their apartments.”

Crews reported one firefighter received a minor injury.

The building is unlivable, and crews say the American Red Cross is helping 20 to 30 people.

One person was reunited with their cat after a firefighter rescued it.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.