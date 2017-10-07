Dedication Ceremony Held For Newly Renovated St. Paul Fire Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dedication ceremony was held Saturday for a newly expanded St. Paul fire station.
St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman kicked off the event at fire station 19 in Highland Park. Other speakers included Assistant Fire Chief Matt Simpson and Karl Hinkle, who was the architect in charge of the project. An open house gave the community a chance to see the new facility, meet the firefighters and take part in demonstrations.
“This is, represents I think a really good example of how we are building to better deploy our resources and making sure that we’re serving the community all across the city of St. Paul better,” Coleman said.
The renovation cost a total of $3.4 million. The project was started last year in May and was finished in March.