BCA Releases Names Of St. Paul Officers In Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The names of the two St. Paul police officers involved in the shooting death of 28-year-old Phumee Lee have been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Officers Daniel Gleason and Jordan Wild shot Lee Thursday night after they responded to reports of shots fired on the 400 block of Earl Street.

Lee’s wife told police he fired his gun twice at her while in the presence of four children.

He fled, but was soon found by officers nearby. Investigators say Lee pulled a handgun out and fired at them, and they returned fired.

Neighbors say they heard as many as 30 shots fired, with bullets striking trees, a car and a recycling bin.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office says he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

A K-9 officer suffered minor injuries, but neither Gleason, Wild or anyone else in the neighborhood was hurt.

Lee was convicted of domestic assault in 2009 and 2012.

The BCA says Gleason has been a police officer for 10 years, spending the past six of those years with St. Paul Police. Wild has been with SPPD for three years.

Both have been placed on standard administrative leave.