Dairy Queen Names Successor For Retiring CEO

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dairy Queen will get a new CEO next year after John Gainor retires.

The restaurant chain known for its ice cream treats said Thursday that Dairy Queen’s current Chief Operating Officer Troy Bader will get a sweet new job in January.

Bader has been with Dairy Queen since 2001, which is actually two years longer than Gainor.

International Dairy Queen is owned by Warren Buffett’s Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.

Buffett said Gainor did a great job leading the company since 2008, and helping the 77-year-old brand grow.

Dairy Queen has more than 6,700 locations in more than 25 countries. It is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

