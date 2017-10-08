La Canfora: Vikings To Activate Bridgewater From PUP After Packers Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Many Vikings fans have been anxiously awaiting Teddy Bridgewater‘s return to the football field.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, his return could come sooner than expected. Citing league sources, La Canfora said Sunday the Vikings plan to activate Bridgewater off the Physically Unable to Perform list after the team’s Week 6 game against the Packers.

After taking him off the PUP list, the Vikings will have three weeks to decide whether Bridgewater will return to the active roster or remain on the PUP for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old quarterback missed the entirety of the 2016 season after suffering an agonizing knee injury in practice. La Canfora said sources told him Bridgewater has received clearance from doctors and there have been no recent setbacks in his recovery.

Sam Bradford, Bridgewater’s replacement, has missed three games so far this season with a knee injury. Backup Case Keenum has filled in, going 1-2 against the Steelers, Buccaneers and Lions.

Before his injury, Bridgewater was the Vikings’ unquestioned starter, leading them to an 11-5 record and division championship in his second season.

